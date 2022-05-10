 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$2,500 worth of cigarettes stolen from BP gas station, Dane County Sheriff's Office says

Police lights siren squad
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating after roughly $2,500 worth of cigarettes were stolen from a BP Gas Station in the village of Deerfield early Tuesday morning. 

No suspects have been arrested yet in the burglary, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Sheriff's deputies responded to an alarm at the gas station at 109 N. Main Street around 4:20 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office. Around that time, an employee had arrived to find the front door shattered. 

Cartons full of cigarettes were found stolen. The Sheriff's Office said the burglars were in a white SUV that had potentially been stolen. 

The Sheriff's Office is working on determining whether the burglary is connected to additional gas station burglaries that happened in the overnight hours from Monday to Tuesday. 

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call the tip line at (608) 284-6900. 

