$2,500 worth of cigarettes stolen from BP gas station, Dane County Sheriff's Office says

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating after roughly $2,500 worth of cigarettes were stolen from a BP Gas Station in the village of Deerfield early Tuesday morning.
No suspects have been arrested yet in the burglary, the Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's deputies responded to an alarm at the gas station at 109 N. Main Street around 4:20 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office. Around that time, an employee had arrived to find the front door shattered.
Cartons full of cigarettes were found stolen. The Sheriff's Office said the burglars were in a white SUV that had potentially been stolen.
The Sheriff's Office is working on determining whether the burglary is connected to additional gas station burglaries that happened in the overnight hours from Monday to Tuesday.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call the tip line at (608) 284-6900.
Fires, graffiti, protests, fears: 8 fallouts already from leaked Roe v. Wade decision
Madison anti-abortion headquarters hit by apparent Molotov cocktail, vandalism, graffiti
With abortion ban likely, Wisconsin's midterm elections already taking on a new form
Catholic church in Colorado vandalized with pro-abortion-rights graffiti
Molotov cocktails thrown at Oregon anti-abortion office
Protesters demonstrate outside of Supreme Court Justice's homes
Abortion ban could lead to surge in Wisconsin women seeking abortion pills on their own
Wisconsin abortion ban might lead to Illinois border clinic, 'clandestine' action, provider says
1,000+ people rally in Downtown Madison to protest seemingly-imminent overturn of Roe v. Wade
Emily Hamer is a county government and criminal justice reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She also covers some general assignment and crime stories. She joined the paper in April 2019. Send tips to ehamer@madison.com
A 14-year-old boy accused of killing and raping 10-year-old Lily Peters in northwestern Wisconsin lured her off a trail by suggesting they explore surrounding woods, according to a criminal complaint released Friday.