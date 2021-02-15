19-year-old tries to sell Xbox, ends up getting robbed at gunpoint, Madison police say

A 19-year-old was trying to sell his Xbox with a friend Sunday, but ended up getting robbed of the game console, his car and cell phone while being held at gunpoint, Madison police said.

After selling the Xbox online, the young man and his friend met the supposed buyer around 8:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 7600 block of Mineral Point Road, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said.

The robber pulled out a handgun and took the victims' cell phones, Xbox and the 19-year-old's 2009 Honda Civic, Grigg said.

The victims called police from a nearby Kwik Trip, Grigg said. They described the robber as a Black man, between 25 and 30-years-old, 5 feet and 5 inches, 130 pounds and wearing an olive green jacket and black hat.

