19-year-old shot in Janesville park, gunman flees, authorities say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

A man was shot in a Janesville park Thursday evening, Janesville police said. 

Officers responded to Bond Park at 201 N. Oakhill Ave. at 7:19 p.m. where they found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound, said Sgt. Aaron Dammen. The gunman shot the victim while they were in a vehicle together, Dammen said. 

The assailant fled the scene and officers were unable to locate him, Dammen said. 

The 19-year-old victim was taken to Mercy Hospital and later released. 

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-755-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or P3Tips.com.

