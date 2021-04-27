19-year-old man arrested after running red light, causing 3-car crash with injuries in Middleton

A 19-year-old man was arrested after he ran a red light and caused a three-car crash with injuries in Middleton Tuesday morning, police said.

Roland J. Scott, of Madison, was driving a white Pontiac in the village of Cross Plains when police attempted a traffic stop at around 11:14 a.m., Middleton police Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said. Scott fled from Cross Plains police and was then spotted by Middleton police officers traveling eastbound on University Avenue at around 11:21 a.m.

Officers did not try to stop Scott, but he accelerated eastbound, ran the red light at the intersection of University Avenue and Parmenter Street and caused the crash, which left multiple minor injuries and significant property damage, Geiszler said.

Scott fled the scene of the crash on foot but was arrested a short distance away. He was taken to a hospital and then booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of resisting an officer, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and a body-only warrant out of Jefferson County. He was also cited for several traffic offenses, and Cross Plains police will be referring additional charges.

Middleton fire, Madison fire and Cross Plains EMS assisted with the crash.

