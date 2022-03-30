19-year-old Madison man arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside Beloit High School

BELOIT — A 19-year-old Madison man was apprehended Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School after a basketball game in January, authorities said.

Amaree A. Goodall was arrested without incident on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 19-year-old Jion Broomfield. Beloit police have not said where the man was arrested.

Authorities said up to 40 people witnessed the shooting but most of them refused to cooperate with the investigation. Police received information from a tips app in the last couple of days that revealed the suspect's whereabouts.

Madison La Follette's basketball team was playing in the game. All of the Madison students were inside the high school at the time of the shooting and returned to Madison safely, the district said.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said the “bravery and courage” of the people who contacted the department “should be commended and celebrated.”

Goodall has yet to appear in Rock County Circuit Court.

The shooting took placed shortly before 9 p.m., though Broomfield had been taken to a local hospital by the time officers arrived at the scene. Broomfield, a former Beloit student, died at the hospital.

The school was put on brief lockdown following the game, at which time players from visiting La Follette High School in Madison were escorted to their bus and returned home.

State Journal staff contributed to this report.