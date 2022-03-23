19-year-old arrested for stealing gun, money during meetup in Fitchburg, police say

A 19-year-old with 10 open criminal cases was arrested again Wednesday for an armed robbery that happened last week in Fitchburg, police said.

Katoine Richardson, 19, of the town of Madison, now faces up to 17 charges for an incident in which police say he stole money and a firearm from someone, and then officers later found marijuana, ammunition and the stolen gun while searching a vehicle that Richardson had been driving, Fitchburg Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

Richardson is the man who allegedly fired his gun, but did not hit anyone, during a scuffle with Madison police on State Street Oct. 10. In a case of friendly-fire, Madison police Officer Keith Brown shot his gun during that incident, hitting another officer who was in physical contact with Richardson while trying to arrest him.

Brown isn't facing any charges in that incident, while Richardson has been charged with several felonies, including two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Richardson was out on bail with 10 open cases when he was arrested for the recent robbery, Hartwick said. Richardson was free after local activists posted $11,000 bail for him on Oct. 21.

Fitchburg officers responded to the 2800 block of Oregon Road on Friday for a report of an armed robbery. The victim told police he was meeting up with someone he knows when the person took his gun and money, Hartwick said. Officers identified the robber as Richardson.

On Wednesday, Fitchburg police, Madison police and the Dane County Sheriff's Office arrested Richardson after searching the vehicle he had been driving, Hartwick said.

Law enforcement found marijuana, boxes of ammunition, loaded gun magazines and the stolen gun in the vehicle, Hartwick said. Those items will likely lead to additional charges for Richardson.

Richardson was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, theft of a firearm while armed, and several counts of misdemeanor and felony bail jumping.

Fitchburg police plan to recommend that the Dane County District Attorney's Office file additional charges including possession with intent to deliver marijuana and receiving stolen property.

Fitchburg police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call the Police Department at 608-270-4300.

