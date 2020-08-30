18-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in Fitchburg shooting, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot early Sunday morning, Fitchburg police said.

The man was in an apartment in the 6000 block of Viroqua Drive when he was shot through the window at about 4:40 a.m., Lt. Edward Hartwick said. Several other people were also in the apartment during the shooting.

Police investigating believe one or more shooters walked up to the apartment and that this was a targeted shooting, Hartwick said.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The city of Madison and Verona police departments assisted at the scene.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300. Police are specifically asking for any home surveillance footage from the area of the shooting of people or vehicles between 4 and 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Anonymous tips and information can be called in at the department's tipster line, 608-270-4321; texted to 847411 with the keyword "Fitchburg" in the message; or submitted to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com.

