 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
18-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in Fitchburg shooting, police say
top story

18-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in Fitchburg shooting, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Fitchburg police squad car
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal

An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot early Sunday morning, Fitchburg police said.

The man was in an apartment in the 6000 block of Viroqua Drive when he was shot through the window at about 4:40 a.m., Lt. Edward Hartwick said. Several other people were also in the apartment during the shooting.

Police investigating believe one or more shooters walked up to the apartment and that this was a targeted shooting, Hartwick said. 

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The city of Madison and Verona police departments assisted at the scene.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300. Police are specifically asking for any home surveillance footage from the area of the shooting of people or vehicles between 4 and 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Anonymous tips and information can be called in at the department's tipster line, 608-270-4321; texted to 847411 with the keyword "Fitchburg" in the message; or submitted to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics