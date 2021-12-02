18-year-old student arrested for having loaded gun in Madison's La Follette High School

Madison police say an 18-year-old La Follette High School student was arrested Thursday afternoon for having a loaded gun at the East Side school.
School administrators called police around 1:40 p.m. after receiving an anonymous tip about the weapon, police said in an incident report. Officers found the gun on Marquan T. Webb, who attempted to push his way out of a classroom when officers arrived. A school administrator was able to stop him and he was detained, police said.
The gun was loaded and a bullet was in the chamber, police said, and had been reported stolen out of Cottage Grove on Sept. 24.
Webb is tentatively charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, resisting and bail jumping.
He was taken to the Dane County Jail. Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Families of students at La Follette and Sennett Middle School, which is on the same campus as the high school, received notice of the incident in emails Thursday afternoon.
Principal Mat Thompson said the school was put on a hold for about 45 minutes as police responded to the incident, meaning students were not allowed to leave their classrooms.
"I recognize that this incident will cause much anxiety, especially in light of recent events, and I will be following up with you later this afternoon with more information," Thompson said, "including details about security protocols tomorrow, and information on how we will be supporting students tomorrow."