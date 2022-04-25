18-year-old pleads guilty to shooting at another man on Madison's East Side

A Madison man who faced an attempted homicide charge for firing a gun from a car at a person in another car last year on Madison's East Side pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser offense.

Jamell D. Grant-Amos, 18, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless endangerment by use of a dangerous weapon for the June 7, 2021, incident near Oak and Union streets. As part of a plea agreement, two other charges against Grant-Amos were dismissed, along with a separate case charging him with battering a deputy in the Dane County Jail in September.

Grant-Amos faces up to 17½ years of combined prison and extended supervision when he is sentenced on June 30 by Circuit Judge Ellen Berz. The original charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide carried up to 60 years of prison and supervision.

A criminal complaint states the victim of the shooting told police he had been followed from a tobacco store on East Washington Avenue by a car that pulled around him. A passenger in the car then leaned out of it and fired shots at the man's car, the complaint states.

The man was not injured. He said he had seen the shooter several times before outside the tobacco store, but did not know his name. But he chose Grant-Amos's photo from a photo lineup. Grant-Amos' state Department of Corrections probation agent was shown security video from the tobacco store and recognized Grant-Amos in the video.

Grant-Amos had been previously adjudicated delinquent of armed robbery and was under DOC supervision. He was arrested on June 22 after a brief chase with Madison police.

