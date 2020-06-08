18-year-old Madison resident shot on East Side Sunday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times on E. Washington Street Sunday night.

Madison police officers responded to multiple 911 calls from people in the area who heard multiple gunshots just after 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers arrived at the 3000 block of E. Washington to discover an 18-year-old man, a Madison resident, with multiple gunshot wounds.

An early investigation by police determined that the victim got out of his car at a gas station when a silver car pulled up near him and a person inside opened fire.

The victim was hit two times and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The victim and the shooter knew each other, according to the investigation. This was a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public, police spokesman Sgt. Joseph Engler said in a statement.

Police will continue to investigate the shooting.

