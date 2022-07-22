18-year-old found shot, dies in stolen vehicle on North Side as police probe nearby shooting

An 18-year-old was found fatally shot in a stolen vehicle parked in the middle of the road on the North Side just as gunshots were reported in a nearby cul-de-sac Friday morning, Madison police said.

Madison police found the victim in a white KIA Optima at 1710 Vahlen St., a residential area near North Sherman Avenue, just as other officers were responding to gunfire in the 600 block of Vera Court.

Authorities believe the incidents are related and shell casings were found at both scenes, said Capt. Kelly Donahue. It's still unclear at which location the victim was shot.

"I'm sad that an 18-year-old lost their life to gun violence," Donahue said at a press conference.

"I'm frustrated by the ongoing gun violence in our community," she said.

Police were speaking with a person of interest, said Sgt. Jason Sweeney, but no one has been arrested.

There were reports of people fleeing from the parked car on Vahlen Street, Donahue said, but that had yet to be confirmed.

Donahue did not know how many shots were fired, how many gunmen were involved, how many times the victim was shot or whether the KIA had been seen in the area of Vera Court.

At least six yellow evidence tags could be seen on the pavement of the Vera Court cul-de-sac, according to a Wisconsin State Journal reporter.

A large police presence could be seen on that scene, located about two miles to the northwest off Northport Drive. That scene, just south of Mendota Elementary School, included officers and a forensic services vehicle from the Madison Police Department. The Dane County Sheriff's Office, UW-Madison Police and the village of Windsor, were also at the scene early Friday afternoon, according to the reporter.

The shots fired on the 600 block of Vera Court were near the Vera Court Neighborhood Center, 614 Vera Court, which runs a summer camp for elementary and middle school students.

About 35 elementary school students and staff were outside at a playground that lies between the center and Mendota Elementary School , 4002 School Road, when they heard what they thought were fireworks or gunshots mid-morning on Friday, executive director Tom Solyst said. The children were in a part of the park away from the incident and did not visually witness it, he said.

The center does emergency drills and staff escorted children back to the center, which went into lockdown about 11:30 a.m., Solyst said. Staff spoke to children and parents were notified, he said.

“We talked to all the kids,” he said. “Some were a little more excited than others.”

Some parents picked their children up from the center, which resumed normal activities indoors, Solyst said. A group of middle schoolers arrived for summer camp about noon, but chose to do an off-site field trip to stay away from the commotion, director of operations Hope Jones said.

The center chose to keep doors locked and have a senior staff member open doors only for known parents and community members, Jones said. All elementary school children stayed indoors until the end of camp at 4 p.m. to ensure safety, she said.

Staff intends to walk students home who aren’t being picked up, and the center will resume its normal summer camp on Monday, Solyst and Jones said..

“Everyone is doing fine,” Solyst said. “The center is a safe place to be. The kids have a great relationship with the staff. I’m very proud of the students. Staff did a great job of protecting the students.”