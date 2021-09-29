18-year-old charged with homicide for Far East Side shooting on Labor Day that killed 1

Madison police are looking for an 18-year-old man who was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide for the Labor Day shooting death of a 20-year-old man on the city's Far East Side.
A criminal complaint states a witness saw the incident and video cameras captured images of three people who were near a vehicle driven by Nicholas Cooke when an apparent argument occurred and two gunshots were fired at Cooke by one of the three.
The shooting happened during the early evening hours of Sept. 6, near the intersection of Martha Lane and Acewood Boulevard.
The complaint states the person who was said by a witness to be the shooter was later identified as Jeremiah L. Cain. He is listed in the complaint as having an address on Cottage Grove Road, but evidence collected by police from an apartment, which included a charter school identification badge, also shows him to have ties to Chicago.
Cain does not appear to have an adult criminal record in Wisconsin.
After Cooke's death, his family told the Wisconsin State Journal that Cooke was a Memorial High School graduate who was attending Madison Area Technical College and that he had started his own clothing business.
According to the complaint:
A man said he heard an argument outside his home and looked to see a reddish SUV parked facing west on the south side of Martha Lane. He saw three males standing near the SUV, speaking with the driver when the discussion escalated into an argument.
One of the men, the witness said, was thin and wearing a brown T-shirt and black shorts, and had a silver handgun in the waistband of his shorts.
As the argument went on, the SUV began to move slowly forward. One of the men ran east on Martha Lane, while another ran west. As the two fled, the witness said, the man in the brown T-shirt pulled out the silver gun and fired twice at the driver. He then ran east on Martha Lane.
The SUV went west on Martha Lane, then turned south on Acewood Boulevard, the witness said.
Police arrived to find the SUV had crashed into a utility pole. The driver was unconscious. Police attempted to resuscitate him until paramedics arrived. The driver, later identified as Cooke, was pronounced dead a short time later at St. Mary's Hospital.
An autopsy found Cooke sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest, including one that struck his heart, a lung and other internal organs.
Another witness who heard the gunshots told police he saw two males walking through backyards in the 4600 block of Martha Lane. One of them was wearing a brown T-shirt and had what appeared to be a gun in one of the pockets of his shorts.
Police also gathered video surveillance from nearby homes and an apartment complex that showed events unfolding largely as described by the witness. Video surveillance also showed the three males about 40 minutes before the shooting leaving an apartment on Cottage Grove Road.
Police got a search warrant for the apartment, where only four children, all age 10 and under, were present with no adults. Shown surveillance images, one of the children identified one of the people in the photos as his uncle, "JJ."
The boy said that during a recent family barbecue, police were seen near the apartment complex, and he was told by his mother to go inside and stay in the apartment. His cousin then told him, "Our uncle just killed somebody."
The cousin told police he "saw everything" and knew someone died, but he was told by his mother not to talk about what happened.
Police showed video surveillance stills to a woman who lives at the apartment and she pointed out one of the individuals as her cousin and another as her brother. She also identified the third person, wearing a dark T-shirt and believed to be the shooter, as her youngest brother, Jeremiah "JJ" Cain. She said all three have gone to Chicago.
She denied knowing anything about the shooting but told police that night she saw police cars and ambulances and the three men returning to the apartment "acting all goofy." She said she had heard gunshots before they returned.