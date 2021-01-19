 Skip to main content
18-year-old, 3 juveniles arrested after crashing stolen car on the East Side
18-year-old, 3 juveniles arrested after crashing stolen car on the East Side

Madison police squad car (copy)
HOWARD HARDEE, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

An 18-year-old and three juveniles were arrested after crashing a stolen car into a tree on the East Side Saturday morning and running from the scene, Madison police reported.

Marcus L. Brinkley, 18, was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent as party to a crime, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said. Of the juveniles arrested, one was tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, two counts of hit and run of occupied vehicles and an outstanding arrest warrant. 

The two other juveniles were tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent as parties to a crime. 

Officers responded to the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Schenk Street Saturday morning after the stolen 2015 Toyota RAV4 crashed into a tree nearby, Grigg said. Earlier, the stolen car was reported by multiple callers to be driving recklessly on Northport Drive before hitting two cars at the intersection of S. Stoughton Road and Lexington Avenue shortly after. There were no injuries reported. 

The stolen car was left on Schenk Street, and a witness told officers that four people got out of the car and ran behind some houses. Officers and K9 units worked a perimeter and were able to arrest the four people, two males and two females, a short time later. 

