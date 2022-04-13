18-year commitment ordered for man who attacked mother with swords

A Monona man who was found not legally responsible due to mental illness for attacking his mother with swords last year was ordered committed to state health authorities for 18 years.

Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz said the 18-year term doesn't mean Sylvester L. Mohomes Jr., 30, will remain in an institution for 18 years, or that he'll even remain under a commitment order for that long.

But she said that "rather than throw you back into the community and roll the dice" about whether Mohomes is ready for that, he will spend at least the initial period of his commitment in a state institution, where he will receive medication and other treatment for paranoid schizophrenia.

Mohomes was charged in October with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for an attack on his mother at an apartment on Owen Road in Monona. In February, as part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury and was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

The finding means Mohomes is not legally responsible for the crime but will receive mental health treatment. Wednesday's hearing was to determine how long his mental health commitment would last and whether it would begin in an institution or in the community.

Assistant District Attorney Patrick Winter asked for a 20-year commitment with an initial placement in an institution, while Mohomes' attorney, state Assistant Public Defender Colleen Taylor, sought a five- to 10-year commitment, with community placement.

Berz ruled that Mohomes still poses a risk of bodily harm to himself and others. She said she is concerned about what would happen to his mental stability should he decide on his own to stop taking his medication.

"I don't have any doubt you'll be in the community," Berz told Mohomes. "The only question is when."

That will entirely depend on how well Mohomes progresses while in the institution, she said.

By state law, Mohomes can petition the court for release to community supervision every six months. An examination would be done and treatment records would be provided to Berz, who would make the decision whether Mohomes still poses a risk to himself and others.

A criminal complaint states that on Sept. 4, Mohomes attacked his mother, leaving her with multiple stab wounds. She told police her son had asked her for her phone and money, and when she refused, he left and returned with two swords from his adjacent apartment, the complaint states.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.