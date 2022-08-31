17-year-old with gunshot wound shows up at Madison hospital, refuses to say much

A 17-year-old who'd been shot in the hand declined to tell police much about the incident after they arrived at the hospital where he'd gone for treatment Wednesday morning, Madison police said.

Officers were called to UW Hospital's emergency room just before 7 a.m. after the teen arrived there with the single gunshot wound.

"Details are very sparse, but what I can tell you is that we had an uncooperative victim who did not wish to give any kind of detailed statement," acting police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said, "and was refusing some of our requests that we made during our investigative steps."

The site of the shooting remains unknown, but police said the incident is not believed to have been random. It remains under investigation by the police Violent Crimes Unit, Lisko said.