17-year-old is third teen arrested in murder of 11-year-old Anisa Scott

Madison police announced Thursday that they'd arrested a third person in the murder of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who died after being shot in the head on Aug. 11 while riding in a car on East Washington Avenue.

Jerry L. Ward, 17, of Madison, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, acting police chief Vic Wahl said during a press conference Thursday. He said Ward had a handgun at the time of his arrest.

Wahl said Ward would be charged later Thursday with first-degree and and attempted first-degree homicide as party to a crime. He said Ward was booked into the Dane County Jail on a burglary charge in connection with looting in the 600 block of State Street in late May.

Ward is the third teen arrested in Scott's killing. Perion R. Carreon, 19, and Andre P. Brown, 16, both of Madison, were charged with homicide on Tuesday. All three were together in a vehicle from which the shots were fired that hit Scott.

Scott was taken off of life support two days after the shooting. Police believe the driver of the car she was riding in when she was shot was the intended target. They have said the driver has a connection to the Scott's family but wasn't related to her.