17-year-old is third teen arrested in death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott

Ward and another teen, Spencer T. Wood, 17, were identified from surveillance video by Madison police Detective Zulma Franco, who knew them as former East High School students from her time as the school resource officer there.

According to the criminal complaint against Carreon and Brown, Carreon told police he was told to follow the car in which Anisa was a passenger so that others in the Kia Optima he was driving could shoot at it. The complaint does not say why Carthans was targeted in the shooting, which happened about 11:45 a.m. on East Washington near the Highway 30 overpass. As many as eights shots were fired.

Carreon reportedly told police that he and two passengers in the Kia all had guns in their laps, Brown fired the first shot, and the other person in the car fired the second time. Carreon said he had also been told to turn the car around so Brown could shoot again.

Carreon and Brown remain in custody on bonds of $2.1 million and $1.5 million, respectively.

Ward has one other open case against him, filed March 20, alleging attempted drug dealing. According to the complaint in that case, East High's school resource officer found him in possession of individual baggies of marijuana and a scale.