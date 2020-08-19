17-year-old girl from Illinois pinned under golf cart at Crystal Lake dies in Madison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 17-year-old girl from Illinois died Wednesday at the UW Hospital after she was pinned underneath a golf cart in the town of West Point Sunday, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office received a report at around 11:03 p.m. Sunday after a golf cart went off a steep hill and pinned the girl, whose name has not yet been released, underneath at the Crystal Lake Campground, Sheriff Roger Brandner said. Bystanders were able to get the golf cart off the girl before emergency services arrived.

The girl had no pulse and was not breathing when Lodi EMS arrived, Brandner said, but got a pulse and started breathing before leaving the scene.

The initial investigation found the golf cart had left a site within the campground and rolled roughly 40 feet down a steep hill to the Crystal Lake shoreline, ejecting both the girl and her mother. The golf cart came to a stop on its side, pinning the girl. Both the girl and her mother had been consuming alcohol, Brandner said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with related information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. David Clark at 608-742-4166, ext. 3317.

The Lodi Fire Department, Middleton EMS, Sauk Prairie EMS and Blystone Towing assisted at the scene.