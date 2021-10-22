 Skip to main content
17-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after crash in town of Dunn, authorities say
A 17-year-old girl was airlifted to UW Hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crash on Highway 51 in the town of Dunn Friday morning, authorities said. 

The 17-year-old was driving east on Mahoney Road just before 8:25 a.m. when she did not stop at the intersection with Highway 51 and struck another vehicle going south, said in a statement Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle, both female, were taken to a local hospital by first responders with non-life threatening injuries, Schaffer said.

