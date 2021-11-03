17-year-old East High School student arrested in alleged sexual assault

Police arrested a 17-year-old East High School student on suspicion of assaulting and choking a victim on the East Side in October, Madison police said.
Baboucarr Nyang, of Madison, was taken to the Dane County Jail by police on Wednesday for the assault, which occurred in the 100 block of Talmadge Street on Oct. 10, Officer Michael Malloy said in a statement. The assault was reported to police the following day.
Nyang was arrested on tentative charges of second degree sexual assault and strangulation, Malloy said.
Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds confirmed that the student attended East. But he would not confirm, nor would police, that the assault the student is accused of committing is the one that prompted mass walkouts across the district and the resignation of the school's principal.
Feliz Castenada, an East High student who helped organize the walkouts and is a close friend of the victim, confirmed that Nyang is the student suspected of committing the assault that caused outrage across the district.
The assault that prompted the walkouts also happened at a residence in the 100 block of Talmadge Street that same weekend — homecoming, Oct. 9 and 10. Students said the assailant still attended school the following week.
"Any questions related to the investigation I would refer you to (the Madison Police Department)," LeMonds said.
Madison police declined to answer any questions about the arrest until an officer leading the case returns to work Thursday morning.
Students across the district protested the school's handling of the sexual assault, demanding the resignation of Principal Sean Leavy who stepped down on Oct. 27. Leavy was replaced by Assistant Principal Mikki Smith, a 20-year district employee who will serve as interim principal through the end of the school year.
“We have some work to do as a school community,” Smith said in an email to students after Leavy's resignation. “My commitment to you is to create a safe environment for you to learn.”
State Journal reporter Elizabeth Beyer contributed to this report.