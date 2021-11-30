17-year-old charged with pulling out taser at weekend roller rink fight, complaint says

A 17-year-old Madison girl was charged Tuesday with pointing a taser at a brawling crowd at a Southwest Side roller rink over Thanksgiving weekend, a criminal complaint said.
The complaint charged Alexis Thompson with one felony charge of possessing an electric weapon and two misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct while using a dangerous weapon.
The charges against Thompson stem from a melee at Fast Forward Skate Center last Friday night. A crowd of about 250 people, most of them teenagers, poured out of the roller rink just after 8:30 p.m. as they brawled in the parking lot, Madison police said in a statement.
Nearly 30 police officers from five separate law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, police said. Police used pepper spray against the crowd after people attempted to stop police from arresting someone.
Thompson was arrested alongside two other juveniles during the fight, police said.
The 17-year-old appeared in court Tuesday and was released from custody on a signature bond. She would be found in violation of her bond if she is found carrying any deadly weapon like a taser or returned to the Fast Forward Roller Rink at 4649 Verona Road, court records said. Thompson is set to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 7.
Madison police did not respond to multiple emails and calls Tuesday regarding what charges if any would be recommended for the two other juveniles arrested during the fight.
According to the complaint:
The officer who arrested Thompson responded to the roller rink more than 30 minutes into the fight. While clearing out the crowd, the officer saw two groups of people screaming and circling each other outside a nearby business when he heard the sound of a taser crackling.
The officer saw Thompson with the taser in her hand moving toward a group of people who backed away at the sight of the weapon. When Thompson saw the officer looking at her, she put the taser in her sweatshirt's pocket and walked away. The officer then put the 17-year-old in handcuffs and led her away. Thompson then tried to get away from police, kicking her legs up and pulling herself back toward the crowd.
Two officers were "able to maintain control" of Thompson and took her back to the roller rink to search her, where the found the taser in her pocket.