17-year-old charged in alleged UW-Madison dorm sex assault

A 17-year-old from outside Green Bay was charged Monday with raping a woman in a UW-Madison dorm after a night of drinking last month.

Riley S. Jensen, of Denmark, faces one count each of second- and third-degree sexual assault for the attack in the early morning hours of April 15 in a room in Witte Hall on West Johnson Street.

He was released from the Dane County Jail on a signature bond April 19, meaning he didn't have to forfeit any money to get out, according to online court records, but failed to appear for a hearing Monday and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint in the case:

Jensen met the female victim during a visit to UW-Madison with his sister to see his other sister, who is a student at the school and lives in Witte.

Witnesses reported he made a number of inappropriate sexual comment to the victim during the visit, making her feel uncomfortable enough that she felt he had to lie to Jensen and tell him she had a boyfriend.

After both he and the victim drank at different places the night of April 14, they returned to Witte, where the victim fell asleep on a couch in Jensen's sister's room and later awoke to Jensen raping her.

She stopped the assault when she realized it was happening and confronted him and reported it others. Jensen denied it to police and claimed other people had warned him that the victim was "crazy."

"To me it's a lie. I didn't do anything," Jensen told a UW-Madison Police detective. "Everyone gots their own reality. You know what I mean?"

Jensen voluntarily agreed to a forensic exam after the incident. It showed evidence of genital fluid near his genitals.

Jensen's sister who was visiting with him said her brother was drinking in the dorm. The victim reported having several drinks at a fraternity party.

UW-Madison Police spokesperson Marc Lovicott did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether the investigation of the rape includes investigations of allowing underage drinking.

