17-year-old boy arrested in bomb threats at Madison Memorial, other schools, police say

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for making bomb threats at Madison's Memorial High and other schools outside Dane County from February through April, Madison police reported.

Joseph H. Garrison, of Madison and a student at Memorial, was cooperative and arrested without incident on Wednesday morning, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

None of the threats were deemed credible, Fryer said.

Detectives are referring felony charges of bomb scares and terrorist threats (party to a crime) against Garrison, Fryer said.

The investigation is continuing and Madison police detectives are working with other law enforcement agencies, Fryer said.

“The Madison Police Department appreciates the support from staff at the Madison Metropolitan School District as this case was investigated,” Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.