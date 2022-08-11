 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert topical

17-year-old boy arrested in bomb threats at Madison Memorial, other schools, police say

Police lights

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for making bomb threats at Madison's Memorial High and other schools outside Dane County from February through April, Madison police reported.

Joseph H. Garrison, of Madison and a student at Memorial, was cooperative and arrested without incident on Wednesday morning, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

None of the threats were deemed credible, Fryer said.

Detectives are referring felony charges of bomb scares and terrorist threats (party to a crime) against Garrison, Fryer said.

The investigation is continuing and Madison police detectives are working with other law enforcement agencies, Fryer said.

“The Madison Police Department appreciates the support from staff at the Madison Metropolitan School District as this case was investigated,” Fryer said.

People are also reading…

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics