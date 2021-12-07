 Skip to main content
17-year-old arrested for attacking police at Downtown intersection, authorities say
A 17-year-old girl was arrested for hitting an occupied police car with a metal pole and later throwing it at an officer, Madison police said. 

Eva B. Phillips-Fondow started attacking the squad car while it was stopped in traffic at the intersection of Carrol Street and West Wilson Street just after 4:40 p.m. on Monday, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson. 

Phillips-Fondow first threw a glass candle jar at the squad car before approaching it with the rod and voicing "her dislike for police," Fryer said. 

The 17-year-old struck the vehicle with the pole several times before trying to open the driver's door. No officers were injured during the incident, Fryer said.

Officers arrested Phillips-Fondow without incident, Fryer said, and took her to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of attempted battery to a police officer, disorderly conduct, property damage and bail jumping. 

