17-year-old arrested after allegedly kicking Madison police officers

A 17-year-old was arrested Monday night after kicking two police officers in their legs while they were responding to a domestic incident on the Far East Side, according to the Madison Police Department.

Daimon D. Smith, faces tentative charges of resisting and battery to a law enforcement officer because of the incident, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers responded to a disturbance in an apartment in the 4900 block of Lien Road around 8:25 p.m., Fryer said.

The officers found four people in the apartment, two of them male and two of them female. Fryer did not specify whether the others were also teenagers.

Smith kept trying to leave the apartment as the officers tried to question the group. Officers told Smith he was not allowed to leave, and he became "uncooperative," Fryer said.

Smith allegedly resisted officers while they put him in handcuffs. Fryer said Smith then kicked two officers in the legs.

Smith was taken to the Dane County Jail, according to jail records.

