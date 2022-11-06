 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
17 people ejected, 4 arrested during Badgers game, UW police say

UW-Madison police reported that just 17 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and four people were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and Maryland.

Heavy rain and high winds held down attendance for the game. In the last home game against Purdue on Oct. 22, 43 people were ejected and 20 people were arrested.

Of the 17 people ejected on Saturday, seven were UW students, and of the four arrested, two UW students, police said in a statement detailing the numbers.

Police said four people were ticketed and ejected during the game, all UW students for underage alcohol.

Of the people ejected without being ticketed, six were for tobacco in Camp Randall, five each were for possession of alcohol and disorderly patron, and one was for a seating issue/student section.

