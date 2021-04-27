17 people cited so far for Mifflin Street Block Party, Madison police say

The Madison Police Department reported Tuesday that 13 additional people were cited Saturday during the Mifflin Street Block Party, bringing the total number of citations at the event up to 17.

Madison police are continuing to investigate three property damage complaints, including at least two incidents in which partygoers stomped atop cars and smashed the vehicle's windshields.

Police spokesperson Gracia Rodriguez had initially reported only four citations during the party, but she said the department updated its records Tuesday to include the additional 13 people who were cited and released on Saturday.

