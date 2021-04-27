 Skip to main content
17 people cited so far for Mifflin Street Block Party, Madison police say

Madison police monitor the crowd size of a backyard gathering at the Mifflin Street Block Party.

 ANDY MANIS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

The Madison Police Department reported Tuesday that 13 additional people were cited Saturday during the Mifflin Street Block Party, bringing the total number of citations at the event up to 17. 

Madison police are continuing to investigate three property damage complaints, including at least two incidents in which partygoers stomped atop cars and smashed the vehicle's windshields

Police spokesperson Gracia Rodriguez had initially reported only four citations during the party, but she said the department updated its records Tuesday to include the additional 13 people who were cited and released on Saturday.  

Photos: 2021 Mifflin Street Block Party

The Mifflin Street Block Party made its return Saturday — albeit under COVID-19 restrictions — with thousands of revelers around by late afternoon after the event hit pause last year due to the pandemic.

