16-year-old Madison girl identified as victim in fatal crash on UW-Madison campus

The passenger killed in a single-vehicle crash on the UW-Madison campus over the weekend has been identified as a 16-year-old Madison girl.

Sela Atkinson died after she was thrown from the vehicle, the Dane County Medical Examiner's office said in a statement. A teenage driver and three other passengers were taken to a hospital, where they were treated for their injuries and released.

UW-Madison police officers responded to the crash on Lake Mendota Drive near Frautschi Point around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on its roof that appeared to have flipped multiple times, university police said in a statement.

The medical examiner is performing additional testing and the death is still under investigation.

