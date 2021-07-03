16-year-old identified as victim in fatal crash in town of Sun Prairie

A 16-year-old from Marshall died in a two-vehicle collision Friday morning in the town of Sun Prairie.

Benjamin J. Chadwick died at the rural intersection of West Medina and Ridge roads when the vehicle he was driving was struck by a truck, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said there were three people in a Chevrolet Impala headed west on West Medina Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and a truck traveling north on Ridge Road struck the vehicle. The crash happened about 6:55 a.m.

Chadwick died at the scene. The others involved in the crash were uninjured. All were wearing seatbelts, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Chadwick was a longtime junior livestock exhibitor at Dane County fairs, WISC-TV (Ch. 3) reported, and the Stoughton Fair planned to proceed Saturday with the sale of a steer he raised, with the proceeds going to help cover funeral expenses.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.