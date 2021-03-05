16-year-old girl killed, 17-year-old boy injured in single-car crash, Rock County Sheriff says

A 16-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy was injured in a single-car crash Thursday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.

Rock County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at Highway K and S. Fossum Road at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff Troy Knudson said. The preliminary investigation found the car was southbound on Highway K approaching a curve and went into a ditch.

The car turned over multiple times in the ditch, during which the girl, of Orfordville, was ejected from the car. The girl, who was the passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy, who was driving the car, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two teens were the only ones in the car. Neither wore a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.

