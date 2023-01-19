16-year-old girl charged with attempted homicide after boy in Madison was stabbed in the heart

A 16-year-old girl was charged Thursday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a stabbing Tuesday on Madison's North Side that doctors said could have killed a 14-year-old boy.

A criminal complaint states the boy was stabbed in the heart with a kitchen knife during a fight at Warner Park, which was part of a continued fight between two groups of people that had started earlier at Sherman Middle School but was broken up by police.

Lanagsha M. Crawford, of Madison, was charged with attempted homicide and her aunt, Samantha R. Gentry, 31, of Madison, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child and harboring or aiding a felon after she admitted, according to a criminal complaint, that she drove Crawford and others to and from Warner Park before and after the fight.

Crawford also told police that her aunt told her to get rid of the knife, which police later found with apparent blood still on it in the 4100 block of Milwaukee Street on Madison's Far East Side, the complaint states.

Gentry is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Under Wisconsin law, anyone age 10 and older charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide must be charged as an adult. A person who was 16 or younger at the time of the alleged crime can ask to have the case moved to juvenile court, but only after a preliminary hearing is held in adult court.

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide carries a penalty of up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

"This very well could have been a completed homicide," absent the work of doctors at UW Hospital, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said during a court appearance for Crawford on Thursday.

"I think if you look at the series of events here it shows that, one, it's thought out, she had the knife, it was a planned fight, she showed up to it, then took steps to conceal her involvement after stabbing this young man in the heart," Brown said, asking for $100,000 bail.

State assistant public defender Jacob Idlas, appearing in court with Crawford, agreed that while cash bail is appropriate for the attempted homicide charge, it should be set at $2,000, an amount Crawford's parents said they could post.

"We're here with a 16-year-old who was driven by somebody twice her age, a person with authority and power who drove her there with a knife and then, by the very allegations of the complaint, was a substantial part of the disposing of the weapon," he said. "This is a child that's here in front of you today."

"It's very clear to me according to the allegations of the complaint that Miss Crawford was caught up in an awful, awful situation," Idlas said.

Court Commissioner Karie Cattanach set bail at $7,000.

According to the complaint:

Police had been called to Sherman earlier for a fight, and some of the same officers were then called to the fight at Warner Park. One of the combatants told police that after the fight at Sherman, she received a call from someone on the other side asking to meet at Warner Park.

That person said she initially fought briefly with someone later identified as Crawford but it was broken up. Another fight between two others then broke out, which the boy who was later stabbed tried to break up, the witness told police.

At that point, she said, Crawford stabbed the boy. Another person at the scene put the boy into a car and began to drive him away. But he stopped when the boy's condition worsened and called 911.

The boy was unconscious and had a weak pulse when police arrived. He later told police he did not know who stabbed him, other than the person was female.

Once at UW Hospital, doctors performed immediate surgery to repair a wound to the boy's heart. Doctors said that had the knife gone in three millimeters deeper, he likely would have died.

At the scene, one witness said she did not see Crawford stab anyone but she saw Crawford and heard her say, "I'm gonna stab someone."

Gentry told police she had been involved in the fight earlier at Sherman and had been cited by police. The fight had been mainly between her daughter and another girl, Gentry said.

She said the other girl's father and his wife called and wanted to meet to talk about what happened. Gentry said she began talking to him after going to Warner Park with her daughter, Crawford, and two of Crawford's sisters. Two other vehicles then arrived.

Gentry said fights broke out among the people in the vehicles, and she said she was pepper-sprayed in the face. She said the girl's father brandished a handgun and used it to strike and damage the driver's side window of her vehicle.

Gentry said she and the girls she brought drove off and were briefly followed but lost the other vehicles.

Crawford, speaking to police, said she was driven to Sherman by Gentry, to fight other girls. After police intervened, they went to Warner Park, she said.

She told police the boy who was later stabbed had started fighting with a friend of hers, and that she stabbed him once in the abdomen with a kitchen knife. She said the boy was not armed.

While driving her home, Crawford said, Gentry told her to discard the knife, and she told police where she left it.

