Sun Prairie police said they arrested a 16-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon after she threatened a parent with a knife.

The call for a disturbance in the 1000 block of Chandler Lane came about 3:48 p.m. The caller said the 16-year-old girl had threatened a parent with a knife, and when officers arrived, they saw the girl with knives in both hands as she stood in a driveway.

Officers spoke to the girl for about 35 minutes, but she refused to drop the knives, police said. She was arrested after officers used a Taser.

Police referred the matter to the Dane County District Attorney's Office on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and criminal damage to property.