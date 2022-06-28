16-year-old charged with attempted homicide wants case moved to juvenile court

A 16-year-old boy charged last week with attempted homicide after a homeowner said the boy fired a gunshot at him during a brief struggle at a Southwest Side home is seeking to have his case transferred to juvenile court.

A judge ruled Tuesday that there was enough evidence to find Quamaine Kelly, of Calumet City, Illinois, likely committed the crime. Kelly was charged last week with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for firing a gunshot inside the garage of a home in the 7500 block of Crawling Stone Road on Jan. 15, while allegedly trying to steal a car.

Kelly was also charged last week with possession of a firearm by a person adjudged delinquent and armed burglary.

Because the preliminary hearing for Kelly on Tuesday was also considered the first of a two-step process sought by Kelly's lawyers to try to move his case to juvenile court, Dane County Circuit Judge Mario White was required to specifically find probable cause that Kelly committed the attempted homicide. Normally, at preliminary hearings, a judge only must rule there is probable cause that a person committed any felony.

The second part of the reverse waiver process, when the defense must prove that the case belongs in juvenile court, will be set before White at a later date.

A criminal complaint alleges, and testimony in court Tuesday from Madison Police Detective Lisa Fahrenbruch stated, a man had started his car in the garage of his home in order to warm it up. A person later identified as Kelly got out of a sedan that pulled up outside and went into the garage, then opened a door into the home in order to grab the car keys from a wall just inside the door.

Kelly's lawyers, state assistant public defenders Guy Cardamone and Mitchell Cooper, did not make an issue of Kelly's identification.

The man saw Kelly's arm reaching inside and pulled the door open wider, grabbed Kelly by the throat and pushed him back into the garage and onto the hood of the car. The man said that after two or three seconds, Kelly reached one of his arms around the back of the man and fired a gunshot, Fahrenbruch testified.

The man said he did not see a gun before the shot was fired. The shot left a hole in a garage wall and entered the home.

Security footage

Kelly's arrival at the home, along with the sound of the struggle and the gunshot, was picked up by a security camera outside the man's home, Fahrenbruch said.

Kelly was later identified, Fahrenbruch said, by the security images and through other means, including video taken by a friend. Kelly, who was an absconder from juvenile correctional supervision, remained at large after the incident but was one of five juveniles who was arrested on June 15 after a car crash on the Beltline, after which the group all fled into Marcus Point Cinema to elude police, Fahrenbruch testified.

Fahrenbruch said police searching the crashed stolen car found a .380-caliber handgun in the car, the same type of gun that fired the shot at the man's home in January.

Cardamone argued that evidence that Kelly intentionally tried to kill the man was "woefully lacking," in part because the gun was fired behind the man's back and the shot went into a wall that was also behind the man.

But Deputy District Attorney William Brown argued that because the situation was "dynamic," it was hard to say where the gun was being aimed. But because the gun was only inches from the man's back at the time, it could be reasonably inferred that the trigger was pulled in an attempt to kill the man, Brown argued.

White said that while different reasonable inferences could be drawn about the gunshot, including an accidental firing or a warning shot, all reasonable inferences at a preliminary hearing weigh on the prosecution's side.

