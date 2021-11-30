16-year-old charged in beating outside Madison West High School

A 16-year-old boy was tentatively charged with substantial battery after allegedly punching another boy in the head outside Madison West High School Monday, police said.

Police said the mother of the victim called them just before 3:30 p.m. to report the attack, which the victim did not fully remember because the punch might have caused him to black out. Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the victim and a friend had been walking to a bus stop at the corner of Regent and Ash streets "when three other teens approached wanting to fight."

"The victim and his friend turned around to leave the area and the victim was punched in the head," she said.

Regent and Ash streets are one corner of the block that includes West High, whose address is 30 Ash St., and police reported the attack happened "while at school."

But Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said no such incident happened on "any of our campuses."

"We did however, have a student, after school hours, report his involvement in an altercation at another location in the community when he came to the school for treatment by the school nurse," he said. "In this case, the student's parents were immediately notified and are now working with law enforcement."