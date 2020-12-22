16-year-old boy jailed on tentative attempted homicide charge in Sun Prairie shooting

As the man left the parking lot onto Clarmar Drive, the Mitsubishi followed. After both turned onto West Main Street, the man said he saw the passenger in Holsten's vehicle reach out the window and fire repeatedly at him. The man turned onto a side street and got away from the SUV.

A taxi in the BP parking lot was struck by a stray bullet, which hit the rear driver's side door near where a 12-year-old boy was sitting.

Another driver said he and a passenger were on West Main Street in front of the BP when they heard at least a dozen gunshots and heard their back window shatter.

Surveillance video from the BP recorded the Mitsubishi SUV, which had California license plates. The SUV was found to have been stolen in Fontana, Wisconsin, in late November. On Monday, police spotted the SUV in a parking lot off Rimrock Road in Madison and saw Holsten get out of it and get into the rear seat of a Chevy Malibu.

The Malibu stopped at a Kwik Trip, 105 E. Broadway, where police arrested Holsten.

Speaking to Sun Prairie police, Holsten confirmed he was driving the Mitsubishi the night of the shooting but said he wasn't the shooter and had no control over the situation. He said his passenger was "Speedy," the same person in the Snapchat video, and Speedy had fired the gun.