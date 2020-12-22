16-year-old boy jailed on tentative attempted homicide charge in Sun Prairie shooting

Bail was set Tuesday at $100,000 for a 16-year-old boy arrested Friday on a tentative attempted murder charge, in which police allege he sprayed automatic gunfire from a modified handgun at another vehicle, striking that vehicle and two others that were nearby.
A probable cause affidavit filed Monday for Yeshua K.J. Schworck, of Madison, states he was in the passenger seat of a vehicle and shot what police said was a 9mm handgun modified to fire automatically toward a man's vehicle outside the BP gas station at 1705 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie.
Police found 38 fired 9mm cartridge casings in the road. The shooting happened about 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 9.
The man's vehicle was struck multiple times. Other vehicles, including a taxi in which a 12-year-old child was a passenger, were also struck.
Schworck has not been charged with any crime yet, but a criminal complaint is expected to be filed on Monday. Assistant District Attorney William Brown said in court Tuesday the complaint will include attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and possibly other charges, including illegal firearm possession.
Brown asked for $500,000 bail, telling Court Commissioner Brian Asmus that Schworck had only recently been adjudicated for a weapons offense in juvenile court and was on juvenile supervision at the time of the shooting incident.
Assistant State Public Defender Richard Jones said the request was excessive and sought $10,000 bail. Court Commissioner Brian Asmus said the tentative charges are serious, and that it was a "matter of luck or grace that nobody else was killed during this."
Another man, 19-year-old Trenton G. Holsten, 19, of Sun Prairie, was arrested on Dec. 14. The affidavit states Holsten was driving the vehicle from which Schworck fired the shots, and he identified Schworck by his nickname, "Speedy," to police.
Police also obtained a Snapchat video from Holsten's account showing Holsten driving a vehicle with a passenger holding a black handgun with an extended magazine capable of holding 30 or 40 rounds. The gun in the video also appeared to have been modified from semi to fully automatic, allowing it to fire more than one shot with a single pull of the trigger, according to the affidavit.
Holsten is on probation for a prior felony conviction and has not yet appeared in court.
According to the affidavit:
A man told police he had left the BP gas station when he saw a black Mitsubishi SUV driven by Holsten. The man said he knew Holsten because Holsten had dated the man's daughter. He said he didn't recognize Holsten's passenger.
The man pulled up next to Holsten and told him to leave the parking lot. The passenger then said "We are going to blast you," the man told police.
As the man left the parking lot onto Clarmar Drive, the Mitsubishi followed. After both turned onto West Main Street, the man said he saw the passenger in Holsten's vehicle reach out the window and fire repeatedly at him. The man turned onto a side street and got away from the SUV.
A taxi in the BP parking lot was struck by a stray bullet, which hit the rear driver's side door near where a 12-year-old boy was sitting.
Another driver said he and a passenger were on West Main Street in front of the BP when they heard at least a dozen gunshots and heard their back window shatter.
Surveillance video from the BP recorded the Mitsubishi SUV, which had California license plates. The SUV was found to have been stolen in Fontana, Wisconsin, in late November. On Monday, police spotted the SUV in a parking lot off Rimrock Road in Madison and saw Holsten get out of it and get into the rear seat of a Chevy Malibu.
The Malibu stopped at a Kwik Trip, 105 E. Broadway, where police arrested Holsten.
Speaking to Sun Prairie police, Holsten confirmed he was driving the Mitsubishi the night of the shooting but said he wasn't the shooter and had no control over the situation. He said his passenger was "Speedy," the same person in the Snapchat video, and Speedy had fired the gun.
The driver of the Malibu identified Speedy as Yeshua. Shown a photo of Schworck, he said that was Speedy.