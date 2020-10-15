16-year-old boy driving stolen vehicle seriously injured following Far East Side crash

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured following a crash involving the stolen vehicle he was driving and a pick-up truck on the Far East Side Thursday, the Dane County Sheriff's Office reported.

The boy was fleeing from a Dane County Sheriff's deputy in the stolen 2010 Acura sedan, which was stolen out of the city of Madison on Oct. 7, when he rear-ended a 2011 Chevy Silverado pick-up truck on Highway BB at Sprecher Road at around 11:51 a.m., Lt. Gordon Bahler said. A 74-year-old man from Cottage Grove was driving the truck, and he sustained minor injuries.

The boy, of Waterloo, was taken to UW Hospital for serious injuries. Bahler said preliminary charges are eluding and operating without owners consent, and "several traffic citations" will be issued.

Bahler said the deputy attempted to stop the boy at around 11:49 a.m. when he was speeding while traveling southbound on Vilas Road near Highway BB in the town of Cottage Grove. The boy then sped up to over 90 mph and proceeded to travel westbound on Highway BB.

The Sheriff's Office and the Madison Police Department are investigating the stolen vehicle and crash.