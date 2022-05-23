16-year-old arrested after bringing gun to La Follette High School, Madison police say

The Madison Police Department upped its presence around La Follette High School Monday following its arrest of a 16-year-old male who brought a gun to the school.

Officers were called to the La Follette property, located on the 700 block of Pflaum Road, around 9 a.m. after school staff allegedly found a gun in the male's backpack.

It was later confirmed that while the gun was real, the weapon contained an airsoft magazine, Madison police said, adding that the firearm was previously reported as stolen.

The male was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center, located in Downtown Madison, police said.

