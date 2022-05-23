 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

16-year-old arrested after bringing gun to La Follette High School, Madison police say

  • 0
16-year-old arrested after bringing gun into La Follette High School, Madison police say

Madison police say they arrested a 16-year-old Monday after La Follette High School staff allegedly found a gun in the student's backpack. 

 MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Madison Police Department upped its presence around La Follette High School Monday following its arrest of a 16-year-old male who brought a gun to the school. 

Officers were called to the La Follette property, located on the 700 block of Pflaum Road, around 9 a.m. after school staff allegedly found a gun in the male's backpack. 

It was later confirmed that while the gun was real, the weapon contained an airsoft magazine, Madison police said, adding that the firearm was previously reported as stolen. 

The male was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center, located in Downtown Madison, police said. 

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics