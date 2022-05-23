16-year-old arrested after bringing gun to La Follette High School, Madison police say

The Madison Police Department upped its presence around La Follette High School Monday following its arrest of a 16-year-old male who brought a gun to the school.
Officers were called to the La Follette property, located on the 700 block of Pflaum Road, around 9 a.m. after school staff allegedly found a gun in the male's backpack.
It was later confirmed that while the gun was real, the weapon contained an airsoft magazine, Madison police said, adding that the firearm was previously reported as stolen.
The male was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center, located in Downtown Madison, police said.
Meg Novich, of Madison, with daughters Ona, 4, and Milena, 7, reacts to the pungent smell of a 68-inch corpse flower that bloomed Thursday in Olbrich Botanical Gardens' Bolz Conservatory. The plant last bloomed in 2010.
Tom Ottens, of Madison, who got off his third-shift job at 6:30 a.m., decided to stay up and see the flower that only blooms four to five times during it's 40-year lifespan.
Uri Andrews of Middleton holds up his 4-year-old son, Benjamin, as Rafael, 2, waits to catch a whiff of the corpse flower Thursday.
Ronda and Tom Neuhauser, of Fitchburg, take their turn to get a close-up look at the corpse flower in bloom.
The corpse flower, Amorphophallus titanum, bloomed after reaching a height of just under 68-inches, at Olbrich Botanical Gardens' Bolz Conservatory in Madison, Wis., Thursday, May 5, 2022. The plant, which was a donation from UW-Madison's D.C. Smith Greenhouse in 2006, last bloomed in 2010 to a height of 6-feet. Corpse flowers bloom four to five times on average during their 40-year lifespan.
Visitors take photos of the corpse flower, Amorphophallus titanum, that bloomed after reaching a heigh of just under 68-inches, at Olbrich Botanical Gardens' Bolz Conservatory in Madison, Wis., Thursday, May 5, 2022. The plant, which was a donation from UW-Madison's D.C. Smith Greenhouse in 2006, last bloomed in 2010 to a height of 6-feet. Corpse flowers bloom four to five times on average during their 40-year lifespan. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Visitors wind around Bolz Conservatory as they wait their turn to get a look at the corpse flower, Amorphophallus titanum, that bloomed after reaching a heigh of just under 68-inches, at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, Wis., Thursday, May 5, 2022. The plant, which was a donation from UW-Madison's D.C. Smith Greenhouse in 2006, last bloomed in 2010 to a height of 6-feet. Corpse flowers bloom four to five times on average during their 40-year lifespan. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Hundreds of people waited for hours Thursday to get a glimpse
— and whiff — of a rare corpse flower bloom at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. The plant, one of four at the garden, last bloomed in 2010. Blooms typically last 24 to 36 hours.
Visitors get a look at the corpse flower, Amorphophallus titanum, that bloomed after reaching a heigh of just under 68-inches, at Olbrich Botanical Gardens' Bolz Conservatory in Madison, Wis., Thursday, May 5, 2022. The plant, which was a donation from UW-Madison's D.C. Smith Greenhouse in 2006, last bloomed in 2010 to a height of 6-feet. Corpse flowers bloom four to five times on average during their 40-year lifespan. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Visitors line up outside to get a close look at the corpse flower, Amorphophallus titanum, that bloomed after reaching a heigh of just under 68-inches, at Olbrich Botanical Gardens' Bolz Conservatory in Madison, Wis., Thursday, May 5, 2022. The plant, which was a donation from UW-Madison's D.C. Smith Greenhouse in 2006, last bloomed in 2010 to a height of 6-feet. Corpse flowers bloom four to five times on average during their 40-year lifespan. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
