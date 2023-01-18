16-year-girl arrested in stabbing that stemmed from dispute at Madison school, officials say

A 16-year-old girl was arrested for stabbing a 14-year-old boy in the chest at a North Side Madison park Tuesday night in a dispute that reportedly began earlier in the day in the parking lot of Sherman Middle School, Madison police and school district officials said.

The boy suffered what police called "life-threatening injuries" but was expected to survive. The girl was arrested Tuesday night on a tentative charge of attempted homicide, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. Police did not release her name because she is under the age of 17 but the case number in the stabbing matches that of Dane County Jail inmate Lanagsha Crawford.

Police said officers responding to a report of an injured person found the boy at a gas station in the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue at about 5:20 p.m. and began life-saving measures before the boy was taken to the hospital. The weapon believed to have been used in the stabbing was recovered, police said.

In a blog post Wednesday morning, Chief Shon Barnes said the stabbing was related to a disturbance just before 3 p.m. involving parents and students in the parking lot of a middle school. Those involved were gone by the time police arrived, he said.

Police and others later told the school district about the stabbing and that some of the people involved in the stabbing may also have been involved in the disturbance at the school around dismissal time, Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said.

He said that "during Sherman Middle School's after-school supervision time yesterday, staff immediately recognized the potential for a conflict in the school's parking lot as words were being exchanged between a group of individuals.

"Staff were able to intervene appropriately and those involved in the argument eventually complied with our requests to leave school property," he said. "We are currently unable to verify if or how the individuals who were involved in the argument in the parking lot of Sherman are connected to the school."