16 more inmates in Dane County Jail test positive for COVID-19, many asymptomatic

The Dane County Jail is enlisting the help of the National Guard to test all its inmates and staff for COVID-19 after 16 more inmates tested positive for the virus, many of them asymptomatic, the Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Four inmates from the same pod in the Public Safety Building jail tested positive over the weekend, prompting the testing of 22 more inmates in that pod. Of those, 12 inmates tested positive and 10 tested negative.

Of the 16 who tested positive for the new coronavirus, 10 had no symptoms, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

“When you see that large of a number in such a small area you just — it’s concerning and we want to make sure that we put a stop to it before it spreads even further,” said Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.

A total of 21 Dane County Jail inmates have now tested positive for COVID-19. Three of those individuals have been released and the other 18 are being housed together, away from the inmates in the rest of the facility, Schaffer said.

Six deputies in total have also tested positive for COVID-19, Schaffer said. Those deputies are not coming in to work anymore.