$150,000 in damage caused by house fire in town of Burke, authorities say
alert

Town of Burke fire.jpg

Fire crews outside a residence on the 6000 block of Rattman Road in the town of Burke following a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. 

 Sun Prairie Fire Department

A house fire in the town of Burke Tuesday morning caused $150,000 in damage, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said. 

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

Fire crews responded to the 6000 block of Rattman Road around 10:30 a.m. for reports of flames and smoke spewing from a residence's second story window, Capt. Corey Quinn said in a statement. 

Investigators learned that the homeowners were out of town at the time of the fire, though fire crews searched the home's three floors while extinguishing the blaze, Quinn said. The fire was put out and the home was searched within ten minutes of first responders arriving to the scene. 

Investigators did not find anything suspicious about the fire though heavy smoke damage was found throughout the home, Quinn said.

The fire department did not immediately respond to a call asking what caused the fire.

