A Madison man convicted of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a close-range shooting in 2021 on Madison's North Side was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison.

Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz lamented that before September 30, 2021, when Cortez M. Talley shot a man multiple times at close range in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 1400 block of Northport Drive, he was a good son to his mother and even with a minor criminal record appeared focused on providing for his daughter.

But it was an offshoot of a dispute that started with the reported bullying at school of a family member of Talley's former girlfriend, thought to have been worked out, that ultimately led to the shooting and Talley's attempted first-degree intentional homicide conviction.

Talley's attorney, Crystal Vera, said Talley, 29, had learned that two men with a reputation for violence, allied with the other side of the bullying dispute, had come to Madison from Chicago looking for a fight.

Talley and his brother, Cordell K. Corner, came armed to a confrontation with the two. Talley, who as a felon was not allowed to have a gun, fired first, Berz said, followed by Corner. One of the men sustained gunshot wounds to his head and leg. The other was shot in the leg and his right forearm.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video showed Talley pulling out a gun, racking the slide and pointing it at several people, then chasing the two men while firing at them. It also showed him putting the gun to the head of one of the men and firing it. He then got into a car that left the scene.

Assistant District Attorney Annie Jay said it was only rapid medical intervention that kept the shooting from becoming a homicide case. Jay asked for a 20-year prison sentence for Talley. Corner, 22, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in December after pleading guilty to being a party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Vera conceded that Talley was going to prison but said no more than 10 years was necessary.

After serving the 15-year prison sentence, Talley will spend another 10 years under state Department of Corrections supervision.

Berz said she was impressed with a number of things about Talley -- not only his heartfelt acknowledgment of his mother's hard work in raising him and the impact that a past coach had on his life, but his understanding that he would have to go to prison for what he did, his plan for what he would do while there and after he is released, and his understanding that there are consequences for his actions.

"I wish you had thought of that before Sept. 30," Berz said.

Having to send Talley to prison, when he should have thought of his daughter before showing up to a fight with a gun he shouldn't have had, is "so needless," Berz said.

In a statement before he was sentenced, Talley said he hoped his daughter would forgive him, "for being out of her life for a long time."

He stopped to collect himself after becoming emotional, then continued.

"I just hope for forgiveness for what I've done," Talley said. "I wish I could take it back, but it's happened already."

