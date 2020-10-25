15-year-old taken into custody in Near East Side stabbing, police say

A man with multiple stab wounds in his back arrived at a local hospital just before midnight Saturday.
The injury was related to an argument between adults near the 1000 block of East Mifflin Street, when a 15-year-old grabbed a knife and stabbed the man three times in the back, police spokesman Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
The 15-year-old was found by police, armed with sticks, but family members and police were able to calm the youth and convince them to put the sticks down. The youth ran but officers were able to take them into custody, Hartman said.
The victim of the stabbing was released from the hospital and the youth was taken to the hospital for a "medical clear" and then to the Juvenile Reception Center after being charged with a weapons offense, Hartman said.
