15-year-old stabs another teen at Southwest Side restaurant, police say
15-year-old stabs another teen at Southwest Side restaurant, police say

A 15-year-old stabbed another teen in the abdomen during an incident at a fast food restaurant on the Southwest Side Thursday night, Madison police said. 

Several teenagers were involved in a disturbance that led to the stabbing on the 4600 block of Verona Road at 5:45 p.m., said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson. 

Officers found the victim at a nearby grocery store and later arrested the assailant in the area of Valley Stream Drive and Romford Road around 7:30 p.m., Fryer said.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center and faces tentative charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct while armed and resisting arrest, Fryer said.

