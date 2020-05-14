15-year-old male arrested as primary suspect in Fitchburg homicide investigation

A 15-year-old male was arrested Thursday as the primary suspect in the fatal Fitchburg shooting of 17-year-old Shay Watson that occurred in August, police said.
The male was taken into custody after a search warrant of a residence in the city of Verona was executed, Fitchburg Police Chief Chad Brecklin said. He was taken to the Dane County Jail and booked on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery.
Brecklin said narcotics, cash and a firearm were also found in the Verona residence. A 40-year-old male inside the residence was taken into custody and booked into the jail for violating his extended supervision, but he is not believed to be involved with the homicide.
Watson, who would have been finishing his senior year at Verona Area High School, was found dead by family members at a residence at 2742 Lyman Lane at around 9 p.m. August 25. Police determined Watson had died from a gun shot.
Brecklin said investigators were confident from the beginning that this was not random, and evidence later indicated Watson and the suspect knew each other and talked about meeting up on August 25, when the 15-year-old allegedly shot and killed Watson.
"We are fortunate in this community that violence of this magnitude occurs infrequently," Brecklin said. "The loss of a life, especially by violent means, is tragic regardless of the circumstances."
Members of the Dane County Sheriff's Office and Verona and Middleton Police Departments assisted Fitchburg police with execution of the search warrant.
The investigation is ongoing, and Brecklin said police believe there are still individuals who may be able to provide additional information related to the investigation.
Those with relevant information should contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300, the Fitchburg Police Department Anonymous Tipster Line at 608-270-4321, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 and online at fitchburgwi.gov/police or P3tips.com.
Information can also be texted along with the word "Fitchburg" to 847411.
