15-year-old male arrested as primary suspect in Fitchburg homicide investigation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 15-year-old male was arrested Thursday as the primary suspect in the fatal Fitchburg shooting of 17-year-old Shay Watson that occurred in August, police said.

The male was taken into custody after a search warrant of a residence in the city of Verona was executed, Fitchburg Police Chief Chad Brecklin said. He was taken to the Dane County Jail and booked on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Brecklin said narcotics, cash and a firearm were also found in the Verona residence. A 40-year-old male inside the residence was taken into custody and booked into the jail for violating his extended supervision, but he is not believed to be involved with the homicide.

Watson, who would have been finishing his senior year at Verona Area High School, was found dead by family members at a residence at 2742 Lyman Lane at around 9 p.m. August 25. Police determined Watson had died from a gun shot.