15-year-old boy arrested for attempted homicide in Beloit shooting that injured 3, police say

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night for attempted homicide in a shooting in Beloit on May 13 that sent two men and a teen boy to a hospital, police reported.

The men, 18 and 19, and the boy, 16, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting about 5:15 p.m. May 13 in the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue, Beloit police said in a post on their Facebook page.

Police said they were at a residence in the 900 block of East Grand Avenue Wednesday night as part of an ongoing investigation, and took two people into custody: the 15-year-old, who was not identified, and Omar A. Marin, 18, who was arrested on Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office warrants for a South Beloit Police Department investigation.

Anyone with information on the Nelson Avenue shooting are asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463, http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ or www.p3tips.com/482.

