15-year-old boy arrested as primary suspect in Fitchburg homicide, police say

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday as the primary suspect in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Shay Watson in August in Fitchburg, police said.
The teen was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at a Verona residence, Fitchburg Police Chief Chad Brecklin said.
Police are not releasing his name because he is a minor. He was taken to the Dane County Jail and booked on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery.
Brecklin said narcotics, cash and a firearm were found in the Verona residence. A 40-year-old male inside the residence was taken into custody and booked into the jail for violating his extended supervision, but he is not believed to be involved with the homicide.
Watson, who would have been finishing his senior year at Verona High School this spring, was found dead by family members at a residence at 2742 Lyman Lane at around 9 p.m. Aug. 25. Authorities determined Watson died from a gunshot.
Brecklin said investigators were confident from the beginning that the incident was not random, and evidence later indicated Watson and the suspect knew each other and talked about meeting up on Aug. 25, when the 15-year-old allegedly shot and killed Watson.
“We are fortunate in this community that violence of this magnitude occurs infrequently,” Brecklin said. “The loss of a life, especially by violent means, is tragic regardless of the circumstances.”
Members of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Verona and Middleton police departments assisted Fitchburg police with execution of the search warrant.
The investigation is ongoing, and Brecklin said police believe there are individuals who may be able to provide additional information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 270-4300, the Fitchburg Police Department Anonymous Tipster Line at 270-4321, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or online at fitchburgwi.gov/police or P3tips.com. Information can also be texted along with the word “Fitchburg” to 847411.
