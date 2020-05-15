15-year-old boy arrested as primary suspect in Fitchburg homicide, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday as the primary suspect in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Shay Watson in August in Fitchburg, police said.

The teen was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at a Verona residence, Fitchburg Police Chief Chad Brecklin said.

Police are not releasing his name because he is a minor. He was taken to the Dane County Jail and booked on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery.

Brecklin said narcotics, cash and a firearm were found in the Verona residence. A 40-year-old male inside the residence was taken into custody and booked into the jail for violating his extended supervision, but he is not believed to be involved with the homicide.

Watson, who would have been finishing his senior year at Verona High School this spring, was found dead by family members at a residence at 2742 Lyman Lane at around 9 p.m. Aug. 25. Authorities determined Watson died from a gunshot.