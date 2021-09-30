15-year-old arrested in shooting death of his 11-year-old sister in Fitchburg; family 'devastated'

The 15-year-old brother of an 11-year-old girl shot to death Tuesday in Fitchburg has been booked into the Dane County Jail in connection with the killing, according to court and jail records, while the girl's "devastated" family is seeking help with counseling and funeral expenses.
David A. Schenk is tentatively charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the shooting death of Carolanah Schenk at a two-story duplex in the 5100 block of Curry Court around 9:35 p.m., according to Fitchburg police and jail records.
Police have said little about the circumstances of the killing, and no criminal complaint has yet been filed in the case. Carolanah Schenk, a sixth-grader at Forest Edge Elementary School in Oregon, died at a local hospital. Neighbors on Wednesday said David lived at the same address as Carolanah, and police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene.
The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County has started a GoFundMe page for the family. Parents Kristina Kennedy, of Fitchburg, and Jonathan Schenk, of Jefferson, said in a statement that “our family is mourning the loss of our beautiful little girl."
“Our daughter loved playing video games with her brothers and father," the statement said. "She loved arts and crafts, loved dogs and enjoyed posting funny pictures and videos of herself and others on TikTok and Instagram. Our daughter meant the world to us and this has devastated our family."
Jonathan Schenk declined to comment further in a brief phone interview with the Wisconsin State Journal on Thursday.
The statement continues: “We are asking the community to help put our baby to rest and we need your assistance during this difficult time. We have asked Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County to set up a GoFundMe page to help our family with funeral expenses, counseling services as her siblings and our family will need all the support we can. Please pray for us as we deal with the tragic loss of our daughter.”
Boys and Girls Club said all donated funds will go the family and the organization will cover the GoFundMe expenses.
In a letter to Oregon School District families Wednesday, Superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said mental health resources will be offered to those affected by Carolanah's death.
“Our District Crisis Response Team is working together with staff and community members to provide whatever support is possible to the family and friends of Carolanah,” Bergstrom wrote. “We all express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Carolanah.”