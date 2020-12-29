 Skip to main content
15-year-old accidentally shoots 17-year-old on Southwest Side on Christmas Eve, Madison police say
A 15-year-old accidentally shot and injured a 17-year-old on the Southwest Side on Christmas Eve, Madison police reported.

The 15-year-old mishandled a handgun and it fired and struck the 17-year-old in the arm inside a home in the 2000 block of McKenna Boulevard, officer Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

No further details were released on the incident, which happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

