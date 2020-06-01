15 arrested after second night of protests, looting

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Police reported multiple instances of looting, property damage and graffiti, and say several fires were set and several officers injured.

Police ultimately arrested 15 people, including one who was allegedly looting with a handgun. Police said several others attempted to steal a police squad car.

At about 2:15 a.m. Monday, Madison police and Dane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about shots fired near the parking ramp at South Fairchild and West Doty streets and found a man who had unintentionally shot himself in the leg.

Deputies applied a tourniquet to the man's leg and the Madison Fire Department took the man to a local hospital, Madison police said.

The man, whose name was not provided, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and intoxicated use of a firearm. Police say the man and three friends who were with him were part of the group of protesters and looters in the Downtown area.

Police say they also responded to other incidents of looting across the city overnight Sunday.

More protests could occur Downtown Monday after three local activist groups promised to "immediately take action" after a press conference at noon on the "local uprising" and plans for a "week of action."