15 arrested after second night of protests, looting

Another peaceful protest Sunday over the death of black man in police custody in Minneapolis last week ended in violence in Madison, with property damage, looting, attacks on police and 15 people arrested, police said.
Police also say an intoxicated man who had been with protesters accidentally shot himself in the leg.
For the second night, protesters engaged with police and police responded with tear gas Downtown. Protesters were calling attention to the death of George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin held him down on the ground with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd cried "I can't breath." Bystander video of the incident has gone viral and Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree intentional homicide.
Police said protesters marched for several hours on the Capitol Square and State Street beginning around 6 p.m. Sunday, growing in size to several hundred and with some protesters throwing rocks at officers.
The action continued after the city's 9:30 p.m. curfew, which officers on the ground initially decided not to enforce, according to Lt. Kipp Hartman. After protesters surrounded a group of officers in standard uniform at about 11 p.m., items were reportedly thrown at the officers and one person struck an officer in the face. Shortly after that, additional officers responded to the area and chemical agents were dispersed.
Police reported multiple instances of looting, property damage and graffiti, and say several fires were set and several officers injured.
Police ultimately arrested 15 people, including one who was allegedly looting with a handgun. Police said several others attempted to steal a police squad car.
At about 2:15 a.m. Monday, Madison police and Dane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about shots fired near the parking ramp at South Fairchild and West Doty streets and found a man who had unintentionally shot himself in the leg.
Deputies applied a tourniquet to the man's leg and the Madison Fire Department took the man to a local hospital, Madison police said.
The man, whose name was not provided, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and intoxicated use of a firearm. Police say the man and three friends who were with him were part of the group of protesters and looters in the Downtown area.
Police say they also responded to other incidents of looting across the city overnight Sunday.
More protests could occur Downtown Monday after three local activist groups promised to "immediately take action" after a press conference at noon on the "local uprising" and plans for a "week of action."
Freedom Inc., Urban Triage Inc. and the Party for Socialism Liberation are seeking to "bring attention to the rampant police murders of Black people and to challenge systems of power that produce anti-Black police terrorism," according to a statement from the groups.
They are demanding:
- Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway defund the Madison Police Department and instead invest in "life-affirming infrastructure for Black people (and) instead invest in pro-Black and anti-oppression community led projects and services."
- The release of all people from the Dane County Jail.
- The halt to plans to build a new county jail.
- The dropping of "all charges against people, including protesters and freedom fighters."
- A suspension of probation holds by the state Department of Corrections.
The groups are also calling on authorities to "immediately seize and abolish police force powers and acknowledge safety structures that are pro-Black, pro-woman and girls, pro youth, pro-LGBTQI, pro-disabled, pro-immigrant and refugee community."
jured.”
