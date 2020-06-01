15 arrested after second night of protests, looting in Downtown Madison

“What can you say to a people whose city government actively disenfranchises them and doesn’t listen?” he said. "There is unrest throughout our entire country. Each and every one of our cities has a story very similar to the one we have here, where the calls and cries of black people have been ignored, and if each and every one of our city leaders does not step up to answer those calls then each and every one of our cities will probably continue to burn."